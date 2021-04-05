Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 629,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 245,705 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned 0.43% of Outfront Media worth $12,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the third quarter worth approximately $260,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3,881.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 472,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 460,836 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 0.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 687,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 299,150 shares in the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.27. 1,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,842,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $24.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. Equities research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.44.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

