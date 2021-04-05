Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $86,687.00

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Humaniq token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.81 million and $86,687.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00054096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00019848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.26 or 0.00675912 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00074225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00028774 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (CRYPTO:HMQ) is a token. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

