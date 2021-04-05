Humanscape (HUM) Hits Market Capitalization of $151.49 Million

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Humanscape has a market cap of $151.49 million and approximately $646,273.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 144.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000492 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.20 or 0.00053929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019766 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.53 or 0.00672445 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.23 or 0.00070724 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028523 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape (HUM) is a token. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.