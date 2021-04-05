HUNT (HUNT) Trading 33.7% Higher This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $65.14 million and approximately $23.21 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUNT coin can now be purchased for about $0.59 or 0.00001001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00055093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00675182 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028678 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT (CRYPTO:HUNT) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

