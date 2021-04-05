Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 270.63 ($3.54).

A number of research firms have commented on HTG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hunting to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 305 ($3.98) in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £13,400 ($17,507.19).

HTG stock traded up GBX 7 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 263 ($3.44). 343,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,325. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. Hunting has a 52-week low of GBX 120.10 ($1.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 297 ($3.88). The company has a market cap of £433.79 million and a P/E ratio of -1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 259.64 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Hunting’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Hunting’s dividend payout ratio is -0.03%.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

