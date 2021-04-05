Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,473 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,385 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $15.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several research firms have commented on HBAN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

