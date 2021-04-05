Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 684,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 69,205 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 1.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 3.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,802,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,254,000 after acquiring an additional 81,159 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $13,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. Huntsman Co. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $29.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of several research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.39.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

