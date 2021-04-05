Huobi BTC Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.65 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for approximately $59,111.32 or 1.00238529 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $277.71 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.82 or 0.00074316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.04 or 0.00298520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00096815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $462.18 or 0.00783743 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00029307 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017330 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

