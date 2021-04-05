Huobi Token (HT) Trading 16.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 5th. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $609.12 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for about $16.97 or 0.00028730 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00054030 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00019392 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004198 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $398.47 or 0.00674687 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00073809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Huobi Token Token Profile

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,827,444 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

Huobi Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

