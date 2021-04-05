HUSD Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (HUSD)

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $779.84 million and approximately $953.16 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00053657 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00019733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $401.91 or 0.00674431 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00070652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00028461 BTC.

About HUSD

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 776,622,215 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

