Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) (TSE:HSE)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.91 and last traded at C$6.76. Approximately 15,721,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 8,965,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.43.

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “tender” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Husky Energy Inc. (HSE.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$4.50.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.84.

Husky Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in the United States, Western and Atlantic Canada, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Integrated Corridor and Offshore. The company engages in the exploration for, and development and production of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL); marketing of the company's and other producers' crude oil, natural gas, NGL, sulphur, and petroleum coke; pipeline transportation and blending of crude oil and natural gas; and storage of crude oil, diluent, and natural gas.

