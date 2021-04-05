Hxro (HXRO) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.30 Million

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Hxro coin can now be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hxro has a total market cap of $94.58 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hxro has traded up 34.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hxro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00053419 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00019733 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.14 or 0.00673975 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00071290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00028391 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,693,272 coins. Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io . Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Buying and Selling Hxro

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hxro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hxro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.