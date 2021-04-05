Hydro One (TSE:H) Trading 0.4% Higher

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$29.92 and last traded at C$29.75. 904,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,185,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$31.00 target price (down from C$32.00) on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hydro One in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.86. The stock has a market cap of C$17.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$28.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2536 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 33.98%.

Hydro One Company Profile (TSE:H)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

