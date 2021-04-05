Hydro Protocol Price Down 4% Over Last Week (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Hydro Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Hydro Protocol has a total market cap of $19.84 million and $5.51 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00055093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00019709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $397.97 or 0.00675182 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00073639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028678 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hydro Protocol is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.