Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.43 and last traded at $54.57. Approximately 5,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 456,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

A number of brokerages have commented on HYFM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist boosted their price target on Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.85.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts forecast that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $457,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

