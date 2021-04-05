Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Shares Gap Up to $10.99

Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.99, but opened at $11.53. Hyliion shares last traded at $11.25, with a volume of 7,334 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HYLN shares. Barclays started coverage on Hyliion in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyliion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.74.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyliion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hyliion in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

