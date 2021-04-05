HyperBurn Hits Market Cap of $6.82 Million (HYPR)

HyperBurn (CURRENCY:HYPR) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One HyperBurn coin can currently be purchased for $12.24 or 0.00020688 BTC on major exchanges. HyperBurn has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $1,008.00 worth of HyperBurn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HyperBurn has traded up 140.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperBurn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00076700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00300214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $460.05 or 0.00777374 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 114.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028614 BTC.

HyperBurn Coin Profile

HyperBurn’s total supply is 665,863 coins and its circulating supply is 557,035 coins. HyperBurn’s official Twitter account is @hyperjumpbsc

HyperBurn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperBurn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperBurn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperBurn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperBurn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperBurn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.