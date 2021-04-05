HyperDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $11.51 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 64.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a total market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $453,304.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00054200 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019705 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00670597 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00073755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00029516 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

