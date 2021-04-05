HyperExchange (HX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $73,183.00

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded up 104.1% against the dollar. HyperExchange has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $73,183.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HyperExchange alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.02 or 0.00076452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.05 or 0.00300669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005755 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.31 or 0.00104122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.92 or 0.00772553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 102.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00003937 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00028555 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash . HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HyperExchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HyperExchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperExchange and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.