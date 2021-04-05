I/O Coin 1-Day Volume Tops $24,854.00 (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. One I/O Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and approximately $24,854.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, I/O Coin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get I/O Coin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.74 or 0.00457459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005895 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028586 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.98 or 0.04509475 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin Coin Profile

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,791,074 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire I/O Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy I/O Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for I/O Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for I/O Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.