I/O Coin (IOC) Trading 1.5% Lower This Week

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $4.18 million and $24,854.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, I/O Coin has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $269.74 or 0.00457459 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005895 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00028586 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.98 or 0.04509475 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

I/O Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,791,074 coins. I/O Coin’s official website is iocoin.io

I/O Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

