I/O Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.19 Million (IOC)

I/O Coin (CURRENCY:IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. I/O Coin has a market capitalization of $4.19 million and approximately $7,858.00 worth of I/O Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, I/O Coin has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. One I/O Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.42 or 0.00448774 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005721 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00029646 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.47 or 0.04699513 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000132 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About I/O Coin

IOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2014. I/O Coin’s total supply is 18,789,936 coins. The official website for I/O Coin is iocoin.io

Buying and Selling I/O Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as I/O Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade I/O Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy I/O Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

