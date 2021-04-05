ICE ROCK MINING (ROCK2) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38,299.00

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ICE ROCK MINING has a market capitalization of $694,502.93 and approximately $38,299.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded 53.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.77 or 0.00073577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.95 or 0.00297421 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.80 or 0.00097150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.68 or 0.00752477 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 100.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003884 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00028912 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Coin Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. ICE ROCK MINING’s official website is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official message board is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

