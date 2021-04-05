ichi.farm (ICHI) Trading Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ichi.farm coin can currently be purchased for about $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ichi.farm has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. ichi.farm has a market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.39 or 0.00076700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.67 or 0.00300214 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.18 or 0.00098313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.05 or 0.00777374 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 114.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004226 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028614 BTC.

ichi.farm Profile

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

