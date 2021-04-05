ICHI Reaches One Day Volume of $169,601.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ICHI coin can currently be purchased for $16.66 or 0.00027906 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICHI has a market capitalization of $45.17 million and $169,601.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00074037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001413 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.34 or 0.00296993 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00096473 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00743476 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 110.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004068 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00028949 BTC.

ICHI Coin Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,710,564 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ICHI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICHI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

