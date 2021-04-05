Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $75.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ichor traded as high as $62.39 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 1524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ICHR. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded shares of Ichor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ichor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 25,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 149,595 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,297,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,840. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICHR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 8.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ichor by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Boardman Bay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Ichor by 156.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the period. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98 and a beta of 2.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ichor Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

