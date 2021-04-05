ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $16.21

ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.21, but opened at $15.73. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 31,464 shares trading hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised ICICI Bank from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29.

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.64%. Research analysts predict that ICICI Bank Limited will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,511,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,181,917 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in ICICI Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 51,342,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $504,692,000 after buying an additional 603,766 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,251,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,674,000 after buying an additional 1,960,331 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICICI Bank by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 22,795,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICICI Bank by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,230,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and financial services in India and internationally. It operates in Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, and Others Banking segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.