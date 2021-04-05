ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Hits New 52-Week High at $6.23

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0265 per share. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. ICL Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICL. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ICL Group by 930.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICL Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

