ICON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $152.96 Million (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 5th. In the last week, ICON has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and $152.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

Get ICON alerts:

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 596,274,109 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.