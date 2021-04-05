ICON Trading Down 12% Over Last 7 Days (ICX)

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.53 or 0.00004288 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 12% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $1.51 billion and $152.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 596,274,109 coins. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

