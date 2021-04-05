Iconic Token Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week (ICNQ)

Iconic Token (CURRENCY:ICNQ) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, Iconic Token has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar. One Iconic Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000854 BTC on exchanges. Iconic Token has a market capitalization of $4.11 million and approximately $13,284.00 worth of Iconic Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00076561 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $176.85 or 0.00300043 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005705 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00102893 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.42 or 0.00759097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 103.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003963 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00028837 BTC.

About Iconic Token

Iconic Token’s total supply is 9,968,783 coins and its circulating supply is 8,168,783 coins. Iconic Token’s official website is iconicholding.com/icnq-token . Iconic Token’s official message board is medium.com/@iconicholding . Iconic Token’s official Twitter account is @iconiqlab

Iconic Token Coin Trading

