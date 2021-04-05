Ideaology (IDEA) Reaches Market Cap of $4.44 Million

Ideaology (CURRENCY:IDEA) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Ideaology has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ideaology coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ideaology has a market cap of $4.44 million and $448,464.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,385,036 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

Ideaology Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

