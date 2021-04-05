IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.13.

IDYA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Guggenheim started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $103,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,583.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark Lackner sold 2,501 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total value of $46,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDYA. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $416,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 895,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 165,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after buying an additional 40,058 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 305.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 51.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IDYA stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,032. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.96. The company has a market cap of $798.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 2.11. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $24.60.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, an oncology-focused precision medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for genetically-defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

