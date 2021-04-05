Idena (IDNA) One Day Volume Tops $61,041.00

Idena (CURRENCY:IDNA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. Idena has a market capitalization of $6.40 million and approximately $61,041.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idena coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000274 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded up 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Idena alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00074481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.14 or 0.00296527 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00030572 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00010346 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00053691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.34 or 0.00097081 BTC.

Idena Coin Profile

IDNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 67,013,083 coins and its circulating supply is 39,541,828 coins. The official message board for Idena is medium.com/@idena.network . Idena’s official website is idena.io . Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Idena Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idena should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idena and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.