IDEX (IDEX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.91 Million

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last seven days, IDEX has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IDEX has a market cap of $91.63 million and approximately $7.91 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00019962 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.40 or 0.00675081 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000049 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028710 BTC.

About IDEX

IDEX (IDEX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 578,028,517 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex . The official website for IDEX is idex.market . The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

Buying and Selling IDEX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

