Idle Price Hits $10.57 on Major Exchanges (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Over the last seven days, Idle has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Idle token can currently be purchased for approximately $10.57 or 0.00017887 BTC on exchanges. Idle has a total market cap of $13.66 million and approximately $414,940.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Idle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00074230 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.25 or 0.00299866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.81 or 0.00097806 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $461.07 or 0.00780022 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00029178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00017404 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,291,788 tokens. The official website for Idle is idle.finance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Idle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Idle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Idle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.