Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Trading Down 2.7%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. Approximately 705 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IDRSF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Idorsia in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Idorsia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.36.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

