Ignis Trading Up 47.2% Over Last 7 Days (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Ignis token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. Ignis has a market cap of $184.78 million and $55.71 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00300692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00096841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.18 or 0.00780258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Ignis’ launch date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignis is an essential part of the Ardor platform. It is the main child chain – fully featured and permissionless for everyday transactions with low fees. All the Ardor platform transaction types and features are available on the Ignis child chain. Furthermore, account specific functions, such as setting account properties and multi-signature configurations (account control), are facilitated exclusively by Ignis but accessible across all child chains. Ignis supports out of the box advanced privacy mechanisms including coin shuffling, and encrypted messages which can be shared securely with third parties. Where did Ignis come from? Ignis was created to demonstrate the easiness of making your tokens based on Ardor. It’s necessary to consider Ignis along with Ardor. The platforms were launched at the beginning of 2018 by the same authors who developed Nxt coin NXT and Ardor. What are the advantages of Ignis? Every business representative working with Ardor can create his cryptocurrency.Ignis is an example of creating such a subsidiary network.Simple smart contracts can be created with a small knowledge in programming,and this will mainly be enough to work with it.Payments can be made autonomously but if it’s necessary to confirm both sides’personalities, confidentiality can be controlled in settings.Use Ignis to experiment and build public applications with all the featuresavailable on the Ardor platform. You don't need any permission, simply installthe software, download the blockchain, get some tokens from an exchange (orexchange with ARDR tokens on-chain) then start using the APIs and coding. Itis really that simple.”

