Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $36,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,051,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 4,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.65.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,172 shares in the company, valued at $60,619,473.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $222.87. 11,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,111. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.85 and a 12-month high of $228.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

