Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.89

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 264571 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.12.

Impala Platinum Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IMPUY)

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as chrome and nickel ores. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

