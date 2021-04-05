Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.35.
IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 339,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.
Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1712 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
