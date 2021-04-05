Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.35.

IMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,925,071 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,634,000 after purchasing an additional 165,977 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,758,308 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,285,000 after purchasing an additional 150,751 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Imperial Oil by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 339,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at $25.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.02. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $26.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.87.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1712 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 40.96%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.