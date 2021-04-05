Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,587 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,985 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMO. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at about $6,466,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1,038.8% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 531,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,795,000 after purchasing an additional 485,100 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 143.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 576,823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 339,797 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 232.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 483,382 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,158 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 37.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,177,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,182,000 after buying an additional 318,734 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $25.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The stock has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27 and a beta of 1.87. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $26.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.1712 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.96%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins raised shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Imperial Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.23.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

