Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio Sells 1,543 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $90,620.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares in the company, valued at $16,948,362.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chris Ph.D. Diorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00.

On Monday, January 11th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $500,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 9,359 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.82, for a total value of $419,470.38.

Shares of PI traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.01. 144,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,366. Impinj, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.67 and a 52 week high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a current ratio of 8.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -29.90 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 26.61% and a negative net margin of 30.63%. The company had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities increased their target price on Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Impinj by 243.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

