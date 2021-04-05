Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.00 Million

Equities analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) will report sales of $42.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Impinj’s earnings. Impinj posted sales of $47.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Impinj will report full-year sales of $174.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.30 million to $177.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $208.67 million, with estimates ranging from $202.00 million to $216.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Impinj.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. Impinj had a negative net margin of 30.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 273,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,661,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,360.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,755 in the last ninety days. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 9,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $112,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Impinj by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the fourth quarter worth about $1,393,000. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PI opened at $58.96 on Monday. Impinj has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 2.56.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

