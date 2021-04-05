IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.54.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IMV shares. Zacks Investment Research cut IMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Leede Jones Gab reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on IMV from $7.00 to $5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of IMV in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,760,000. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in IMV by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IMV in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in IMV by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 88,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in IMV by 4,036.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 39,837 shares in the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV opened at $3.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45. IMV has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $6.82.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 180.04% and a negative net margin of 9,661.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMV Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases, including COVID-19. The company's delivery platform (DPX) programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust, specific, and sustained target killing capabilities.

