Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Acquired by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 507.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,098 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Inari Medical worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $109.21 on Monday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $127.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.36.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $48.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 144.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. BTIG Research raised their price target on Inari Medical from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Inari Medical from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $85.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.86.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $2,718,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,170,095 shares in the company, valued at $106,010,607. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $516,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,178.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,704,406 shares of company stock worth $187,781,022.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

