Incent 24-Hour Volume Hits $168,653.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One Incent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Incent has traded 149.2% higher against the dollar. Incent has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $168,653.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Incent alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00074486 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00300692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00096841 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.18 or 0.00780258 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029376 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Incent Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 coins. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Incent is incent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Incent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Incent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.