Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak Sells 396 Shares

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $32,301.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of INCY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.22. The stock had a trading volume of 55,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Incyte Co. has a 52-week low of $73.51 and a 52-week high of $110.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INCY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,594,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,835,085,000 after buying an additional 1,681,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,808,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,549,010,000 after buying an additional 753,010 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Incyte by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,446,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $212,766,000 after buying an additional 136,492 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $163,298,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Incyte by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,479,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,659,000 after buying an additional 13,091 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

