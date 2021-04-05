Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) is Armistice Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Armistice Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 678,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the quarter. Incyte makes up approximately 2.0% of Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Incyte worth $58,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.12. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Incyte news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Truist started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.