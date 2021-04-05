Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Incyte by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Incyte by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in shares of Incyte by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,007.25. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

INCY opened at $83.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.36 and its 200-day moving average is $86.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of -52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $73.51 and a twelve month high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

